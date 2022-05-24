England Great Alastair Cook Gets Clean Bowled By 15-Year-Old Local Lad | WATCH

Sir Alastair Cook is one of the modern-day greats of cricket, but on Sunday he was clean bowled by a 15-year-old bowler. The incident happened in a local club game in England; the video is going viral on the internet. It shows how Cook was looking to drive him, but missed the line completely and saw his furniture disturbed.

The former England captain is the most prolific left-handed batsman in Test cricket, scoring 12,472 runs in 161 matches. He became England’s all-time leading run scorer in 2015, surpassing compatriot Graham Gooch’s 20-year-old record of 8,900 runs. Cook holds the record of captaining England in the most number of Tests (59) and jointly seconds the list with 24 wins, just one behind Michael Vaughn (26 wins).

Cook is going through a superb run in the county championship. Recently, he scored centuries in both the innings as Essex drew with Yorkshire in county championship. Thanks to his superb form, fans are already clamoring for his return in the England dressing room which is set to go transition under new captain Ben Stokes.

Cook called time on his England career in 2018, bowing out after making his 33rd Test hundred against India at the Oval.

