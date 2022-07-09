Team India kicked off the three-match T20I series against England on a positive note on Thursday after clinching a convincing 50-run victory. Jos Buttler’s men will now be desperate to win the penultimate match in order to stay alive in the series. The second match of the series is scheduled to be played on Saturday at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Batting first, the hosts registered a solid total of 198/8 in the first T20I. All-rounder Hardik Pandya (51 off 33 balls) played a brilliant innings to notch up his maiden T20I century.

English team failed to start their run chase on a promising note after losing their skipper in the first over of the innings. Pandya, who displayed amazing batting earlier, pulled off a terrific show in bowling also. The Gujarat-born all-rounder scalped four wickets as England were bundled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Debutant Arshdeep Singh and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two wickets each to complete India’s comfortable triumph.

Ahead of Saturday’s 2nd T20I match between England and India; here is all you need to know:

What date 2nd T20I match between England and India will be played?

The second T20I match between England and India will take place on July 9, Saturday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match be played?

The match between England and India will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 2nd T20I match begin?

The second T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd T20I match?

England vs India second T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

England vs India second T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England vs India Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

