England Legends vs Australia Legends Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Road Safety World Series 2022 Live Coverage

The Road Safety World Series is inching closer to conclusion and in the final match of the group stage, England Legends will face Australia Legends on September 27, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

The match is inconsequential for England Legends, who will not be able to qualify for the playoffs due to their poor performance in the competition. This season, the Ian Bell side have not won a single game and are struggling at the bottom of the table. In their last encounter, they were defeated comprehensively by Sachin Tendulkar’s India Legends. With nothing to lose, Bell and his men will be looking to go all out for a consolation win on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Exclusive | I Genuinely Hope Mohammed Shami Works on His Fitness And Comes Back Strong: Sreesanth on Indian Pacer’s T20 WC Snub​

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a win in the contest is crucial for the Australia Legends, who are in contention for the semi-final spot. Shane Watson and his side are presently at fourth position on the points table and will be desperate to seal their spot with a win against England.

Will the Aussies seal the deal, or the Englishmen come out all guns blazing for their ultimate match in the showpiece event? Let’s wait and watch!

Ahead of today’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends and Australia Legends; here is all you need to know:

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends (EN-L) and Australia Legends (AU-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 match between England Legends and Australia Legends will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match England Legends (EN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) be played?

Advertisement

The match between England Legends and Australia Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 match England Legends (EN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) begin?

The match between England Legends and Australia Legends will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast England Legends (EN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) match?

England Legends (EN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 Khel TV channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England Legends (EN-L) vs Australia Legends (AU-L) match?

England Legends vs Australia Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTv

Advertisement

England Legends (EN-L) vs South Africa (AU-L) Possible Starting XI:

England Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Nick Compton, Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell (c), Rikki Clarke, Tim Ambrose, Darren Maddy, Darren Stevens, Dimitri Mascharenhus, Chris Schofield, Chris Tremlett, Jade Dernbach

Australia Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk (wk), Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Brad Hodge, Brad Haddin (wk), Jason Krejza, Chadd Sayers, Dirk Nannes, Bryce McGain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here