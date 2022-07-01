England Name White-Ball Squads For India Series; Jos Buttler Captain

England have named their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against India. The hosts will take them on in 3 matches T20Is as well as the same number of ODIs. England are one of the best T20I teams currently and they are expected to push India really hard. They recently beat the Netherlands in the 3-match ODI series where they also scored world record 498 run total on board. Coming back to the ODIs, they would also play three games against India and could be one of the contenders for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Talking about the squad, the team will be led by Jos Buttler. It will also have the likes of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone in attendance. The England Cricket Board, however, has rested Adil Rashid who would visit Mecca for religious purpose.

The first of the three match T20I series begins on July 7 which will be a day-nighter. This will be followed by two more T20Is on July 9 and July 10. This will be followed by three match ODI series which begins on July 12.

England Men’s Royal London ODI squad v India:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Brydon Carse (Durham)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

England Men’s Vitality IT20 squad v India:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire) (captain)

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Richard Gleeson (Lancashire)

Chris Jordan (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Tymal Mills (Sussex)

Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire)

Jason Roy (Surrey)

Phil Salt (Lancashire)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Yorkshire)

While the ODI squad would see the likes of Joe Root in action, the T20I squad looks completely different with the presence of specialists like Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Tymal Mills. England went onto reach the semi-finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup where they were beaten by New Zealand. Moreover, they are the ODI World Champions.

