England Set to Drop James Anderson And Stuart Broad For West Indies Tour: Report

England have reportedly decided to drop the veteran pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad from the upcoming tour of West Indies. England cricket team is going through a rough patch after the Ashes debacle as they have also parted ways with head coach Chris Silverwood followed by the resignation of batting coach Graham Thorpe.

According to The Telegraph, England And Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has decided to take a tough call to drop their leading all-time wicket-takers, Anderson and Broad for the upcoming series. The report suggested that the decision was made by the temporary director of cricket Andrew Strauss as he took the matter in front of the selection panel that included chief scout James Taylor and interim coach Paul Collingwood.

Anderson is the highest wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket with 640 scalps in 169 Tests and he earlier expressed his wish to play until the next Ashes Test in 2023.

Earlier, Anderson in a column for Telegraph Sport (in December 2021) wrote that he would love to be part of the squad for the West Indies tour.

“I just want to keep working hard and I would love to be part of the West Indies tour in March. I see that as my next challenge. Stuff is taken out of my hands in that respect but all I can do is bowl well and keep contributing. I still get enjoyment out of bowling. I still love playing for England. I feel like I can actually help this team move forward. For me, that is why I keep going," he wrote.

Recently, assistant coach Paul Collingwood has been promoted to the job of interim head coach for the upcoming three-match Test series against West Indies which will take place from next month onwards. Earlier he was also in charge of the T20 side which toured the Caribbean for the five-match T20I series.

Collingwood’s upgrade from an assistant coach would avoid a complete overhaul of the current coaching staff and allow interim managing director Andrew Strauss some breathing space to focus on identifying personnel and refining the set-up for the home international season

