England Skipper Amy Jones' Blatant Cheating Video Resurfaces Amidst Furore Over a Legal Run-out

England’s open displeasure over a legal run-out of their batter has resulted in the revival of their ‘blatant’ infringement and behaviours from the past that are without doubt miles away from what comes within the so called purview of ‘ Spirit of Cricket’ behaviour.

England batter Charlotte Dean backed up a little too much and India allrounder Deepti Sharma punished her for gaining the unfair advantage by pulling out of her delivery stride and knocking off the bails during the third ODI played at the Lord’s on Saturday. The decision was referred and TV umpire adjudged it as out sending England twitter into a collective meltdown with the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings criticising India for the dismissal.

However, social media users have elephantine memories. First, they began schooling the critics by widely sharing the rule that allows for such dismissal.

And secondly, they began pointing out the ‘hypocrisy’ by digging out old incidents where England cricketers were blatantly acting against the Spirit of Cricket.

The first incident isn’t quite old though. It’s from a women T20I tri-series involving India, England and Australia in 2020.

Incidentally, the current England captain - Amy Jones - for the ODI series against India that concluded yesterday, was at the centre of this incident. The first match of that tri-series was played between India and England in Canberra.

In the second over of the Indian chase, opener Smriti Mandhana nicked one from Katherine Brunt and wicketkeeper Jones dived to her left and claimed the catch.

Mandhana started walking back to the Indian dressing room.

However, soon replays revealed that Jones had grassed the catch but was still claiming the catch. The out decision was quickly overturned and Mandhana vented her anger by smashing three fours off the remaining five deliveries of the over.

The second incident is from a men’s ODI involving England and New Zealand at The Oval back in June 2008.

In their chase of 246, New Zealand were 220/7 with Grant Elliot being their last hope, him being a specialist batter.

With 26 needed off 39, Elliot and his batting partner Kyle Mills tried stealing a quick single. However, Elliot collided with England bowler Ryan Sidebottom and was on all fours due to the impact and looked in some pain as well.

However, Ian Bell picked up the ball and threw it to Kevin Pietersen at the non-striker’s end who then knocked off the bails even as Elliot made a desperate attempt to make the ground. He was well short and England didn’t withdraw the run out appeal.

