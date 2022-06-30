England squad against India: Probable Playing 11s for final Test Match

A lot has changed since England and India faced each other last time in the longest format of the game. England had hosted the Indian team last time back in September 2021. And since then the two teams have seen changes in captaincy after both Virat Kohli and Joe Root resigned from captaincy.

England Test team skipper Ben Stokes kicked off his new stint on a promising note after clinching a whitewash against New Zealand in a three-match series. Notably, it was also England’s first clean sweep on home soil since 2011.

India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma still remains uncertain to feature in the final Test after being tested positive for the deadly Covid-19 virus. Rohit did score 25 runs in the first innings against Leicestershire in a practice match but did not come down to bat in the second innings.

Advertisement

The coaching units of two teams also saw some significant changes. Ravi Shastri relinquished coaching duties after the completion of the T20 World Cup last year. Brendon McCullum, on the other hand, was recently appointed as England’s red-ball coach.

Last year, Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli were leading the five-match Test series 2-1 against England. The final match eventually had to be called off as Indian contingent faced Covid-19 threats.

England (ENG) vs India (IND) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), James Anderson, Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

England vs India squads:

England squad for final Test against India: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings (WK), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root

India squad for final Test against England: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here