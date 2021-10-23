Match 14 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will see England (ENG) lock horns with West Indies (WI) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, October 23. The match between England and West Indies will also mark the start of the second stage – the Super 12 round of the tournament and this fixture will commence at 07:30 pm (IST).

Both Group 1 teams will aim to get off to a winning start by winning this fixture. Defending champions West Indies are coming into the World Cup on the back of some reasonable outings at home after they won six out of their 10 T20Is against big guns Australia and South Africa. The Keiron Pollard-led side has the likes of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell among others and they will look to put on some championship-worthy performances in the marquee tournament.

Meanwhile, the English team even though have never beaten West Indies in T20 World Cups. They are an improved lot in white-ball formats and the 2019 ODI World Cup champions will start the tournament as one of the favourites.

>England vs West Indies predicted playing XI:

>England Probable Playing XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood

>West Indies Probable Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy

>England vs West Indies squads:

>England's 15-man squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

>Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

>West Indies 15-man squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jnr

>Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein

