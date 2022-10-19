England Suffer Major Injury Blow as Reece Topley Ruled Out of T20 World Cup: Report

In a major blow, tournament favourites England have reportedly lost their pacer Reece Topley to injury who will miss the entirety of the ongoing 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Topley had suffered a training mishap as he rolled his left ankle during a fielding drill on Monday ahead of the team’s warm-up fixture against Pakistan.

England though have two pacers in their reserves including Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson and either of the two will now be most likely to get a promotion into the main squad.

Topley’s absence would dent England’s hopes as he has been their leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year having taken 17 scalps in 16 matches so far. The 28-year-old has been effectively deployed both with the new ball and during the slog overs.

The Jos Buttler-led England will face Afghanistan in their opening match of the world cup on Saturday. They have been pooled in Group 1 alongside hosts and defending champions Australia, 2021 runners-up New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers from the first round.

England were hoping to monitor Topley and asses him accordingly but scans revealed that there was a ligament damage and a surgery would be required.

The tall left-arm pacer is expected to be out of action for a significant period due to the injury.

This is but a latest setback in a series of injuries that have hampered Topley’s career. He has suffered four stress fractures in the space of five years since 2016.

England were also sweating over the fitness of big-hitter Liam Livingstone who is recovering from an ankle injury as well. He had sustained during The Hundred but the manner in which he batted during the warm-up fixture against Pakistan gave an impression that he is fully fit.

Meanwhile, Australia have an injury setback of their own to deal with as backup wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was taken to a local medical facility in Sydney after suffering a cut in his hand while playing golf.

