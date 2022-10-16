England Team Preview, T20 World Cup 2022: Under New Captain, 2010 Champs Look to Bring the Trophy Back Home

If we talk about the favourites in the T20 World Cup 2022, then England have to be there on the list. The 2010 champions are coming into the tournament under the leadership of a new skipper – Jos Buttler – who is known to be one of the devastating batters in the shortest format. But it has to be seen if his leadership inspires the team to reclaim the trophy Down Under.

England have just defeated the hosts and reigning world champions, Australia, at their home and that 2-0 series win will surely boost their confidence when they find themselves in the Super 12 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, the Aussies and two qualifiers from first round.

The Three Lions boast a formidable batting unit comprising skipper Buttler, star allrounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, and at the same time, there will Alex Hales who returns into the mix after a long hiatus. Also, the presence of Harry Brook and Dawid Malan makes the batting department quite healthy and provides much-needed depth.

England’s frontline bowlers in David Willey, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have already justified their selections in the 3-match T20I against arch-rivals. Curran was the highest wicket-taker with five scalps in two matches while Woakes, Wood and Topley snared three apiece.

Overall, Buttler has all the tools for success at his disposal, especially a fiery batting line-up and an army of quality allrounders. With expectations high, it will be a big challenge for England to relish the pressure and bring home the trophy.

How they fared last time?

England almost had their hands on the trophy, but New Zealand shattered their hopes with a five-wicket win last year in UAE. Led by Eoin Morgan, England finished on top of the table with four wins in five matches in their group. But come the semi-finals, they were outclassed by the Blackcaps.

They posted 166 for 4 after batting first. Moeen top-scored with a 37-ball 51 not out while Malan contributed with a 41 off 30. But Kane Williamson & Co chased down the target with six balls to spare, ensuring England’s exit from the tournament.

Top Player (s) to Watch Out For

With a star-studded line-up, it’s not easy to handpick players to watch out for. But if it has to be done, then Buttler will surely stand atop. The skippr has been in form of his life for a while now. He bagged the Orange cap in the IPL 2022 and most recently, finished as the top-scorer in the Australia T20Is with 150 runs from three innings.

The likes of Malan and Stokes will also be in focus. The latter has returned to international cricket after a long gap and it will be interesting to see how he delivers in the showpiece event. On the other hand, the form of Stokes will also be a concern for England. The allrounder hasn’t been doing great with the bat and going into the World Cup, the management might look at it more keenly.

England Squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales.

Strongest Playing XI

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Fixtures

v Afghanistan (October 22), Perth Stadium, Perth

v Group B Runner-Up (October 26), MCG, Melbourne

v Australia (October 28), MCG, Melbourne

v New Zealand (November 1), The Gabba, Brisbane

v Group A Winner (November 5), SCG, Sydney

