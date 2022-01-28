England Test Cricketers Expected to Withdraw From The Final Leg of IPL 2022

A host of England Test stars could pull out from the final stages of the IPL 2022 as the team is scheduled to host world champion New Zealand for a three-match series from the first week of June. While the schedule for the upcoming IPL season is yet to be announced, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would want its Test players to have some red-ball preparations ahead of the series and combine that with the covid bio-bubble requirements, it’s likely they’ll have to leave early.

As per media reports, IPL 202 is expected to get underway from the last week of March and run through the entirety of April and May, just days before the series opening first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord’s.

As per Cricbuzz, the IPL franchises have already been informed about the potential withdrawal of England cricketers.

Twenty two English players have registered themselves for the IPL mega auction set to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The list includes the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Sam Billings and Dan Lawrence - all part of England’s Ashes squad.

Apart from that, Jos Buttler will be turning out for Rajasthan Royals after being retained by the franchise last year.

There have been calls for England prioritising red-ball cricket over T20 leagues including IPL. The likes of former captains Mike Atherton, Dawid Gower have advised ECB to prefer Test over IPL in the aftermath of a disastrous Ashes performance that saw England suffer a 0-4 defeat at the hands of Australia earlier this month.

“Joe Root finds himself with people unavailable, because where are they? The IPL. What good is that for English Test cricket?! This is the oldest, more important form of the game, we need to defend it," Gower had said on BT Sport.

