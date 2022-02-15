England to Host India Women for ODIs and T20Is Series

The England Women cricket team will host India in the summer of 2022, with visits to Lord’s and the Riverside Ground, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Tuesday.

After the Commonwealth Games and The Hundred, India will be England’s opponent for three IT20s and three ODIs, with the summer culminating in an ODI at Lord’s on Saturday, September 24.

Before the series with India, South Africa will be the first visitors from June-July, competing in a multi-format series that takes in a Test match, three ODIs and three IT20s.

Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have scheduled two series against two of the best teams in the world, in what is destined to be another hugely exciting year for the women’s game."

“It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to include Lord’s and the Riverside Ground as venues for two of this year’s fixtures. They will be exciting events for the women’s game as we continue to try and take our game to as many fans as possible," she said.

“With the second year of The Hundred and the unique opportunity of the Commonwealth Games on home soil, we’re really looking forward to what 2022 will bring for women’s cricket."

>England Women’s home fixtures 2022 against India

>T20I series:

>Saturday, September 10: England v India (The Riverside Ground, Durham, 7 pm)

>Tuesday, September 13: England v India (The Incora County Ground, Derby, 6.30 pm)

>Thursday, September 15: England v India (Bristol County Ground, 6.30 pm)

>ODI series:

>Sunday, September 18: England v India (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, 11 am)

>Wednesday, September 21: England v India (The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, 1 pm)

>Saturday, September 24: England v India (Lord’s, 11 am)

