England U-19 vs UAE U-19 Live Cricket Score Under-19 World Cup Match: Live Updates From St Kitts

>Eng U-19 vs UAE U-19 Live Score Under-19 World Cup: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs UAE, live from ST Kitts. The 18th match of the ICC U19 World Cup match will see England Under-19 squaring off against the United Arab Emirates Under-19 on Thursday, January 20. The game will be hosted at the Warner Park, in Basseterre, St Kitts from 6:30 PM IST onwards. England U19 comprehensively won both their opening games by seven wickets and 106-runs against Bangladesh U19 and Canada U19, respectively. They will be looking to continue the dominant run in this game as well.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates U19 will be playing their second game of the showpiece event. They won the tournament opener against Canada U19 by 49 runs on Saturday and will be hoping to put on a similar show against their English counterparts. Batting first, the Arab nation made 284/7 and their bowlers managed to bundle up the Canadian U19 team at 235 in 46.4 overs.

>Ahead of the match between England U19 and United Arab Emirates U19; here is everything you need to know:

>EN-U19 vs UAE-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Telecast

EN-U19 vs UAE-19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>EN-U19 vs UAE-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>EN-U19 vs UAE-19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Match Details

England U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19 contest will be played at Warner Park, in Basseterre, St Kitts at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, January 20.

