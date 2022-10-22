England vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England, last edition’s semi-finalists, will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign with a match against Afghanistan on Saturday. The Super 12 encounter between England and Afghanistan will take place at the Perth Stadium.

England may appear to be the favourites to win the contest against Afghanistan but the Jos Buttler-led side have multiple injury issues to deal with ahead of the World Cup opener. Pacer Reece Topley was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to an ankle injury. Tymal Mills was later named as Topley’s replacement in the England T20 World Cup squad. Things got worse for the English team management after Chris Woakes was also not deemed fit enough for the Afghanistan match.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, will come into the T20 World Cup, after registering a convincing 62-run win over Bangladesh, in the warm-up match.

Ahead of Saturday’s T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan be played?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will be played at the Perth Stadium.

What time will the T20 World Cup match England vs Afghanistan begin?

The T20 World Cup match between England and Afghanistan will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Afghanistan Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Phil Salt, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Afghanistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Qais Ahmed Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan

