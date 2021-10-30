England vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 Match 26 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The two oldest rivals in the history of cricket – England and Australia – are set to renew their rivalry as they prepare to face each other in match number 26 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Both England and Australia will look to land the first blow on Saturday, October 30, at Dubai International Stadium.

The Eoin Morgan-led England outfit is heading into this game after dismantling Bangladesh by eight wickets in their previous game. The English team started their campaign with a six-wicket win over the defending champions West Indies on October 23.

The Australian team, on the other hand, outclassed Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their last game and before that, they hammered South Africa by five wickets.

Ahead of the 26th match of the T20 World Cup between England and Australia; here is all you need to know:

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) will be played on Saturday, October 30.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the match between England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS)?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) match?

The match between England (ENG) and Australia (AUS) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

>England (ENG) vs Australia (AUS) probable playing XIs:

>England Possible Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

>Australia Possible Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

