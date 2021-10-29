England vs Australia Squads: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 26

Match 26 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 is going to be an exciting one with two great rivals colliding on Saturday with England playing Australia. Both the teams are in great form winning their opening games in the Super 12. Australia is coming off a convincing win versus Sri Lanka. The Aussies First restricted the Lankans for 154 runs owing to brilliant bowling figures from Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc, then went on to chase the target easily with David Warner scoring a half-century.

Warner’s 65 off 42 balls was the biggest positive from the last game as the Southpaw has been going through a rough patch with the bat before this game. England, however, has higher odds of winning owing to their current limited-overs form. The 50-over World champion is touted to be the favourites for the t20 world cup. The dominant display against West Indies and Bangladesh will also help their confidence coming into this game.

>Here are the probable XIs and squads of both the units for this game.

>England vs Australia predicted playing XI:

>England Possible Playing XI: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

>Australia Possible Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

>England vs Australia squads:

>England’s 15-man squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings (wk), Mark Wood, Tom Curran, David Willey

>Reserves named by England Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Reece Topley, James Vince, Liam Dawson

>Australia’s 15-man squad: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Swepson

>Reserves named by Australia Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Dan Christian, Daniel Sams, Nathan Ellis

