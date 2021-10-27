England vs Bangladesh Head to Head Record in T20 World Cup and T20Is

England will take on Bangladesh in match 20 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and is slated to begin at 3:30 PM IST. The surface on offer at Abu Dhabi has been a really mystery so far – it generally gets two paced as the game goes on and in the previous game between Australia and South Africa on this ground, run-making was a tad difficult.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

England come into this match after having claimed a comprehensive win over West Indies as they bowled the defending champions for just 55 runs and knocked off the target with wase. Bangladesh, on the other hand, lost their opening clash to Sri Lanka and this will certainly plant doubts in their minds before this match.

Advertisement

So far, teams have been successful in chasing down totals at this venue in this World Cup as three out of four games have been won by the team batting second.

England do have an explosive batting order, but then they were jolted against West Indies even when they were chasing down 56. Bangladesh’s attack that will be led by Mustafizur Rahman would look to give the early advantage.

Ahead of this important match between England vs Bangladesh, we take a look at the head to head records of England and Bangladesh:

>England vs Bangladesh in T20Is

>Overall

England and Bangladesh have not met in any T20I outside of the T20 World Cup.

>In T20 World Cups

Bangladesh and England have faced each other in 4 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. In these games, Bangladesh have won 2 games, whereas England have emerged victorious on 2 occasions .

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here