England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Women's ODI World Cup: ENGW vs BANW Live Updates From Basin Reserve, Wellington

England vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score Women's ODI World Cup: England will look for a win over minnows Bangladesh to reserve a spot in the top four.

The four-time winners and current holders are three-quarters of the way through a rescue operation in New Zealand.

A hat-trick of defeats at the start of the group stage left England with a must-win scenario in all of their remaining fixtures, and wins over India, New Zealand and Pakistan have put them on the brink of completing the great escape.

But it won’t be easy against a Bangladesh side who have come close to adding to their solitary win on a number of occasions, perfectly highlighting how the level of competition has increased in the women’s game over the past decade.

“It certainly felt like back then we were up there as the best team in the world, either first or second, for a long time," Katherine Brunt, a World Cup winner in 2009 and 2017, said.

“Now obviously, many years later, the world has caught up and there are some brilliant teams around the globe now. And some brilliant players have come out of the woodwork and have gotten better and better and better.

“That’s credit to the sport and where we’re going and the professionalism of it. So everything is a lot harder now – the competition is very strong and you know, not one game is a laidback game. Everything has to be taken very seriously."

And England will certainly need to take Bangladesh seriously in Wellington.

Squads:

England Women Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Freya Davies, Charlotte Dean

Bangladesh Women Squad: Murshida Khatun, Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Suraiya Azmin, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Shanjida Akter, Fariha Trisna

