India vs England Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Team India is set to face England in a three-match ODI series scheduled to start on July 12. The first match of the series will be played at the Kennington Oval in London. The ODI series will also be Jos Buttler’s first assignment in the 50-overs format as England cricket team’s white-ball skipper.

Rohit Sharma’s men will come into the fixture after a convincing 2-1 win in the T20I series against England.

For veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan, the ODI series will be a big challenge as he is slated to lead the team in the upcoming ODI series against West Indies. After the completion of ODI series against England, Dhawan-led India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against West Indies

Advertisement

Ahead of tomorrow’s first ODI match between England and India; here is all you need to know:

What date will the first ODI match be played between England (ENG) and India (IND)?

The first ODI match between England and India will take place on July 12, Tuesday.

Where will the first ODI match England (ENG) vs India (IND) be played?

The first ODI match between England and India will be played at the Kennington Oval in London.

What time will the first ODI match England (ENG) vs India (IND) begin?

The first ODI match between England and India will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs India (IND) first ODI match?

Advertisement

England vs India first ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs India (IND) first ODI match?

England vs India first ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England vs India Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

Advertisement

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here