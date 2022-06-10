England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the World Test Championship 2021-23 Test match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will aim to clinch the three-match Test series when they take on New Zealand in the second Test match at Trent Bridge. England won the first Test match at Lord’s by five wickets and have started off well under the new leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. England will know that the Kiwis will make a comeback at some point and they wouldn’t take anything for granted. England will want that Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope contribute more with the bat. Stuart Broad will also be looking to deliver a memorable performance on his home ground.

On the other hand, New Zealand didn’t do much wrong in the first Test match apart from that top-order collapse in the first innings. The Kiwis would want their skipper to make a big score and lead from the front. New Zealand need to win the second Test match if they want to remain alive in the series.

Ahead of the 2nd Test match between England and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

What date WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will be played?

The WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will start on June 10, Friday.

Where will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand be played?

The second Test match of the three-match Test series between England and New Zealand will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What time will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand begin?

The second Test match between England and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on June 10.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand Test match?

The second Test match between England and New Zealand will be televised LIVE in English on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Test match?

The Test series will also be Live Streamed on the SONY LIV app.

England and New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, C Overton, Ben Stokes (c), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

