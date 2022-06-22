England vs New Zealand 3rd Test Match Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the World Test Championship 2021-23 Test match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England will aim to complete a whitewash of the three-match Test series when they take on New Zealand in the final Test at Headingley on Thursday (June 23). England has already secured the series by winning the first Test at Lord’s by five wickets and the second at Trent Bridge also by 5 wickets.

Captain Ben Stokes might be unavailable for the final Test after becoming unwell during the second match. Joe Root may be the man in charge for the third Test if Stoke remains unavailable. Coach Brendon McCullum might want to rest some key players ahead of their match against India. Yorkshire batter Harry Brook might make his debut in the final match of the series.

The World Test champions will play for restoring their dignity in the last test, which begins on Thursday. The Kiwis played well in the first two fixtures but were outclassed by the hosts’ incredible performances. Kane Williamson and his side will be seeking a win and some much-needed points in order to reclaim their Test championship crown.

Ahead of the 3rd Test match between England and New Zealand, here is all you need to know:

What date WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will be played?

The WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand will start on June 23, Thursday.

Where will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand be played?

The third Test match of the series between England and New Zealand will be played at the Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

What time will the WTC 2021-23 Test match between England and New Zealand begin?

The third Test match between England and New Zealand will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on June 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs New Zealand Test match?

The third Test match between England and New Zealand will be televised LIVE on the SONY sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs New Zealand Test match?

The third Test match between England and New Zealand will be streamed LIVE on the SONY LIV app and website.

England and New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Craig Overton, Ben Stokes (c), Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matthew Potts

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

