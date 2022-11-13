England vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup final Live Coverage

From losing the first two matches to qualifying for the final- it has been nothing less than a sensational journey for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side will now be aiming to complete the memorable turnaround and outclass England in the summit clash to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for the second time.

The final encounter between England and Pakistan is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Pakistan clinched a convincing seven-wicket win over New Zealand to confirm their berth in the final. Skipper Babar’s rough patch at the T20 World Cup became a point of huge concern for the team management. However, Babar regained his form and notched a brilliant half-century against the Kiwis. Babar’s terrific batting will certainly offer a huge relief to Pakistan ahead of the final battle.

England, on the other hand, were simply phenomenal in the last-four stage. The Jos Buttler-led side produced a superb all-around show to thrash India by a convincing margin of 10 wickets. For Buttler, the journey as England’s white-ball captain was never smooth. From overcoming the initial hiccups to silencing the critics- it has been an absolute challenging stint for Buttler. The English skipper will now be aiming to win, arguably, the most crucial match of his career and clinch the T20 World Cup title.

Ahead of Sunday’s T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup final England vs Pakistan be played?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time will the T20 World Cup final match England vs Pakistan begin?

The T20 World Cup final match between England and Pakistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Pakistan match?

England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match?

England vs Pakistan match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

England vs Pakistan Possible Starting XI:

England predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (c and wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

