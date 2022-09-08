England and South Africa will face-off in the blockbuster third Test match of the three-match series. The series is beautifully set up at 1-1 and both teams will be looking to win the series decider. The momentum will be with England as they registered a convincing win in the second Test match against the Proteas.

After losing the first Test match, Ben Stokes and Co showed remarkable tenacity to steamroll the visitors in the previous Test at Manchester. The veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad looked very potent as they ran through the South African batting line-up.

Moreover, skipper Ben Stokes produced an all-around show as he took 4 wickets in the match in addition to his stellar century. Coach Brendon McCullum will hope that his team continues to play good cricket and clinch the series in the all-important third Test match.

Meanwhile, South Africa will be hurting from the humiliating loss in the second Test match. South African batters were found wanting against the quality pace attack of England. Additionally, Skipper Dean Elgar was a flop show in both the innings of the match. He will be looking to lead from the front by getting some runs under his belt. Team management will also want the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to come up with the goods at The Oval.

Ahead of the 3rd Test match between England and South Africa, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match begin?

The 3rd Test match between England and South Africa will begin on September 8, Thursday.

Where will the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match be played?

The 3rd Test match between England and South Africa will be played at The Oval, London.

What time will the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match begin?

The 3rd Test match between England and South Africa will begin at 3:30 PM IST, on September 8.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The 3rd Test match between England and South Africa will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 3rd Test match?

The 3rd Test match between England and South Africa will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

