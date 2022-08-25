Ben Stokes suffered his first defeat as England skipper against a well-balanced South African side in the first Test of the three-match series. England will be desperate to bounce back after a catastrophic performance and put out their A-game when they take on Dean Elgar’s men in the second Test. The match will be underway from Thursday, August 25, at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

Under their charismatic captain Elgar, South Africa are a formidable unit, having all their bases covered. With the World Test Championship points up for grabs, the Proteas will look to churn out another win and edge closer to the finals.

South Africa’s pace attack looks devastating with Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada leading the charge along with Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Marco Jansen. The fab four will be looking to run riot yet again on the seaming pitch of Old Trafford.

England’s batting seems too dependent on their talismanic batter Joe Root. England’s batting unit fell like bowling pins in the two innings. Bazballing didn’t seem to work for them against a quality bowling unit. It will be interesting to see if the hosts stick with their all-guns blazing mantra or if they dig deep to bat for long periods in the match.

Do not miss the enthralling action that will be underway from Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s second Test match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date will the second Test between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) be played?

The second Test match between England and South Africa will take place on August 25, Thursday.

Where will the second Test between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) be played?

The second Test match between England and South Africa will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester.

What time will the second Test match between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) begin?

The second Test match between England and South Africa will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second Test match?

England vs South Africa second Test match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) second Test match?

England vs South Africa second Test match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, James Anderson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada

