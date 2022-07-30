England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third T20I Live Coverage on Live TV Online

England to take on South Africa in the third and crucial final match of the series will now be played on Sunday. The series decider is slated to be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Jos Buttler needs only one more win to secure his first series victory as England cricket team’s white-ball skipper. England commenced the ongoing T20I series against South Africa on a promising note after clinching a 41-run victory in the opening encounter. The Proteas scripted a strong comeback after winning the second match by 58 runs to level the series.

The two teams were previously involved in a three-match ODI series but it ended 1-1 after the final clash was called off due to rain.

Ahead of Sunday’s third T20I match between England and South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date third T20I match between England (ENG) and South Africa (SA) will be played?

The third T20I match between England and South Africa will take place on July 31, Sunday.

Where will the third T20I match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) be played?

The third T20I match between England and South Africa will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

What time will the third T20I match England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) begin?

The third T20I match between England and South Africa will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) third T20I match?

England vs South Africa third T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) third T20I match?

England vs South Africa third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England (ENG) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Heinrich Klaasen, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (captain), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

