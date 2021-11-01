England vs Sri Lanka 2021, Probable XIs: ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 29

England and Sri Lanka will meet in match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. It will be a key encounter especially for the Asian team as they will be looking to stay alive in the qualification race for the semis.

When the two teams lock horns on Monday, England will be keen to extend their sensational run and make it four wins in a row in the colossal event. The former champions crushed old foes Australia by eight wickets on Saturday to cement their place at the top of the Group 1 standings.

On the other hand, after winning their opening match against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka succumbed to their second consecutive defeat against South Africa in a thrilling Super 12 match in Sharjah on Saturday. The team lost to Australia before this encounter and may make few changes in their playing 11 to keep their hopes afloat for a semi-final berth.

Pacer Lahiru Kumara could be replaced with Binura Fernando. While Dhananjaya De Silva may be tried out but that would mean side lining either Avishka Fernando or Bhanuka Rajapaksa up in the order.

On the other hand, England are expected to field the same team against the Lankan Lions.

>England vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XI

>England Possible Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

>Sri Lanka Possible Starting Line-up: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa or Dhananjaya De Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara or Binura Fernando

>England vs Sri Lanka World Cup Full Squads

>England squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Sam Billings (WK), Mark Wood, Tom Curran, David Willey

>Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

