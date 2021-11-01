Match 29 of the T20 World Cup 2021 schedule has England taking on Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both sides head into this contest after playing in two contrasting but riveting matches last time out. England cruised to their third win on the trot by crushing arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets in Dubai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka fell against South Africa in a last over thriller at Sharjah on Saturday.

Eoin Morgan’s unit have been sensational so far in the colossal event as they remain unbeaten with three consecutive wins. Before trouncing the Aussies last time out, England beat defending champions West Indies by six wickets in their opening match of the competition, before sweeping aside Bangladesh in the following game, which they won by eight-wickets.

Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka’s men after winning their opening match against Bangladesh by five wickets, suffered back-to-back defeats against Australia (seven wickets) and a last over thriller against South Africa.

While both sides will be aiming for maximum points, Sri Lanka will need them the most to keep their hopes alive in the showpiece event.

Ahead of the 29th match of the T20 World Cup between England and Sri Lanka; here is all you need to know:

>When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match start?

The match between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Monday, November 1.

>Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match be played?

The match between England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

>What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match begin?

The match between England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 England vs Sri Lanka match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) match.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) and Sri Lanka (SL) match?

The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

>England (ENG) vs Sri Lanka (SL) probable playing XIs

>England Possible Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

>Sri Lanka Possible Starting Line-up: Kusal Perera (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara

