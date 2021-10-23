England vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021, Today’s Match at Dubai

The 33-year-old Russell did not bat or bowl in a seven-wicket warm-up loss to Pakistan on Monday but took 1-13 in two overs and scored 11 off 16 balls as the West Indies suffered a convincing 56-run loss to Afghanistan in their second and final practice match on Wednesday.
Reigning champions West Indies were still waiting on the fitness of all-rounder Andre Russell, a day ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against England in Dubai on Saturday. Russell has been struggling with a hamstring injury suffered while playing for a Kolkata Knight Riders side led by England captain Eoin Morgan during the recent Indian Premier League.
Two-time champions but currently out of sorts, the West Indies will hope to raise their game by a few notches when they open their campaign against favourites England in a Super 12 match of the ICC men’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday. A team packed with some of the most destructive T20 players, the West Indies cut a sorry figure in the two warm-up games against Pakistan and Afghanistan and would need to quickly shrug off the disappointment ahead of the tournament proper.
Pollard showed some spark when he hit a 10-ball 23 with five boundaries against Pakistan and his finishing skills will play a big role for the team in the tournament. The West Indies will need the likes of Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to fire to make a good start and win at least three group matches to qualify for the semifinals.
Another cracker of a game is in the offing with West Indies taking on England. The Brits are the clear favourites, but can you count out West Indies. ever? No!
England, on the other hand, are an improved unit and have grown in leaps and bounds in white-ball formats and will start the tournament as one of the favourites. The former champions lost their first warm-up match against India, however, they defeated New Zealand by 13 runs in their second warm-up game ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 stage. While they head into this fixture with confidence, It is pertinent to note that England have never beaten West Indies in T20 World Cups. They will be keen to change that script on Saturday night in Dubai.
West Indies are the only country so far to win two T20 World Cups, first against Sri Lanka by 36 runs in Colombo, in 2012. Two years later, they won their second trophy in 2016 against England. However, the Kieron Pollard-led side lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan. They will be looking to put those experiences aside and start the tournament on a winning note.
In a repeat of the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies will look to start their title defense with a win when they take on England in match No.14 of the T20 World Cup on Saturday, October 23. The high-octane game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Super 12 match of T20 World Cup 2021 match between England and West Indies at Dubai
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) start?
The match will be played on Saturday, October 23.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) be played?
The two teams will lock horns with each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) begin?
The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match will be televised on Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England (ENG) vs West Indies (WI) match?
The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, England probable playing XI against West Indies: Jos Buttler (WK), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills and Mark Wood
ENG vs WI ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, West Indies probable playing XI against England: Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle/Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul and Obed McCoy
