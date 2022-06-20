England Were on Backfoot in 2021, But They're Playing Really Good Cricket at the Moment: Rahul Dravid

Head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that Team India will face a different England team in the postponed 5th Test match as the hosts have played some quality cricket in recent times against New Zealand under the leadership of newly appointed captain Ben Stokes.

The Indian Test team will take on England in the leftover fifth Test from last year’s tour which was postponed after multiple COVID cases surfaced in the visitors’ camp. The game is scheduled to be played in Edgbaston on July 1.

India are currently leading the five-match series against England 2-1 and it will not be the same for the visitors as well. It was Virat Kohli who led the Indian team in the fourth Test matches, while he relinquished the Test captaincy earlier this year and Rohit Sharma will lead the visitors in the postponed clash.

While both teams will also have new coaches Dravid and Brendon McCullum.

While India won the Test series at home against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, they had to face a 2-1 loss in South Africa. England, meanwhile, were thrashed 4-0 in Ashes and 1-0 in West Indies before a change in leadership resulted in them playing a positive brand of cricket and taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing home series against New Zealand.

“In terms of the Test match, it is going to be exciting. For us it is a one-off Test match, but it’s World Test Championship (WTC) points. It’s a series on the line for the guys who played a part in it (last year), and they are very keen to try and win that series and do well. So looking forward to that," said Dravid after fifth T20I at Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain.

The majority of Indian players have landed in the UK, while Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have taken the flight to join the team after the conclusion of T20I series against South Africa.

“It is always lovely to play a Test match in England; the crowds are going to be fantastic. You expect really good crowds in England when you play Test cricket there. And England is playing really well at the moment. I mean they are playing some really good cricket.

Dravid said that the England team was on the backfoot last year when both teams played four Test matches but things are different now with England playing fearless cricket in recent times.

“It’s probably a bit different to when we were there last year, when England was probably a little bit on the back foot. But they have played couple of good games (against New Zealand), and we have got a pretty good squad as well. Hopefully, it will be a good match. I love watching Test cricket, love playing it, love coaching it. Looking forward to it," concluded Dravid.

