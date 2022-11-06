'England Will be a Good Challenge, They've Been Playing Good Cricket': Rohit Sharma Ahead of Semifinal Clash

With their dominating display at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, India sealed the top spot in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 and thus set up a semifinal date with England next week. Powered by Suryakumar Yadav’s fireworks and then a combined bowling display, India crushed Zimbabwe by 71 runs to finish ahead of rivals Pakistan on the table.

India will take on England in Thursday at the Adelaide Oval, a day after New Zealand lock horns with Pakistan in Sydney in the first semifinal.

England have been one of the top teams of the tournament with the Jos Buttler-led side winning three of their five matches to progress to the last-four stage. Two of their contests were affected by rain with one resulting in a defeat and the other being a complete washout.

India captain Rohit Sharma knows the challenge that awaits his men.

“The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible," Rohit said during the post-match presentation. “We’ve played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They’ve been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it’ll be a great contest."

Rohit stressed on sticking to what has worked for his team so far and not deviating from it despite the enormity of their next task.

“We don’t want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do. It’s going to be a high pressure game. We need to play well," Rohit said.

One of the highlights of India’s matches at the world cup are the packed venue that have accompanied them. Sunday was another such occasion with fans filling the stands despite it being an inconsequential contest.

Rohit thanked for the unflinching support. They (fans) have been brilliant, coming and watching us. Almost everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve got full house. We expect nothing less in the semifinal. Hats off to them, on behalf of the team I want to thank them," he said.

