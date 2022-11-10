'England Will Defeat India to Enter Final': Shoaib Akhtar's Bold Prediction for 2nd Semi-final in Adelaide

Pakistan are through to the finals and the Asian fans want to see them play against India at the MCG on Sunday. That will only be possible if Team India comes out victorious at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday when they take on England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. Even the Pakistan cricket fraternity is also rooting for Rohit Sharma & Co in Thursday’s crucial face-off. But former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar feels that England will somehow spoil India’s party and storm into the grand finale of the showpiece event Down Under.

Earlier on Wednesday, Babar Azam’s men defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets to win the first semi-final of the tournament in Sydney. After the clinical victory, Akhtar, in a video, said he’s waiting for India in Melbourne as Pakistan have already arrived there.

But ahead of India vs England semi-final game, Akhtar backed the Three Lions to cause a major upset on Thursday in Adelaide. Speaking with Ary News, the former speedster predicted that England will thrash India to reach the finals where Pakistan will beat them and bring the trophy home after 13 years.

“I want a rematch between India and Pakistan. But I think Pakistan will repeat history in 2022. Jaise 1992 ka World Cup jeetey they, New Zealand ko harakey final mein phochey they, waise he mujhey lagta hai England India ko phainta lagakey, wo phoch jayga final mein, aur phir hum unko harakey World Cup leke wapis ajayngey. (I think history will repeat itself in 2022. Like Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup, by beating New Zealand to enter the final. England will defeat India to enter the summit clash. And then we will beat them in the final to take home trophy)," Akhtar told ARY News.

The former Pakistan pace merchant further opined if England bat second in the game then India would have no chance.

“Team India would like to chase in the semi-final. But I reckon, England batting second will destroy India, whoever chases it, I don’t know, I think it will be much easier to win the game," Akhtar added.

