England Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The reigning champions England Women will continue their title bid on Thursday when they will lock horns with Pakistan Women at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch in the 24th match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, 2022. Both Pakistan and England will come into this fixture after winning their previous games and will aim to carry forward the same momentum.

While the Heather Knight-led team went past hosts New Zealand by one wicket on Sunday, Pakistan sunk West Indies by eight wickets on Monday.

The English side had a forgettable start to their WWC campaign as they lost their opening three games. However, since then, they have turned it around by collecting four points from their last two games and a victory in this contest will further strengthen their chances to reach the semi-final.

Pakistan have also endured a horrific outing in the WWC so far as they are currently occupying the last spot on the table with just two points in their kitty from five games.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between England Women and Pakistan Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match England Women vs Pakistan Women start?

The match between England Women and Pakistan Women will be played on Thursday, March 24, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match England Women vs Pakistan Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between England Women vs Pakistan Women will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch in New Zealand.

Which TV channels will broadcast England Women vs Pakistan Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for England Women vs Pakistan Women match.

Where can I live stream England Women vs Pakistan Women match?

England Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

England Women vs Pakistan Women possible starting XI:

England Women Probable Starting XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Pakistan Women Probable Starting XI: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

