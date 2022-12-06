England’s Barmy Army shares a euphoric video of their post-match celebrations in Rawalpindi

Ben Stokes and Co registered an astonishing victory in the final evening of a remarkable Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. This Test victory is one of the finest in England’s storied history as the visitors snatched an improbable win on a lifeless Rawalpindi pitch. England’s historic win has created a storm on social media. Moreover, the famous Barmy Army has shared a video of their post-match celebrations on Twitter.

The England Fans hugged each other, waved England flags and revelled in pure ecstasy at the Rawalpindi Stadium to enjoy their team’s win. While sharing the delightful video, Barmy Army wrote, “Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way. Oh, what fun it is to watch England win away. Our third EVER win in Pakistan."

The heartwarming video of jubilant England supporters has gone viral on the microblogging site. Netizens have commented on the post and hailed the England team for their fabulous win. Several Pakistani fans also congratulated Barmy Army. One fan wrote, “You guys are simply awesome by the way try our biryani."

One user stated that Pakistan lost the match despite PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja preparing a dead pitch in Rawalpindi.

England skipper Ben Stokes played a major role in his team’s incredible win on Monday. Stokes showed tremendous leadership when he made a bold declaration at tea on a penultimate day. The England skipper, known for his fearless approach towards the game, went all in to secure a win in a match which seemed to be heading towards a draw. Stokes gave his bowlers four sessions in which to claim 10 wickets with the hosts needing 343 to win.

At one point in time on Day 5, it looked like Pakistan would have the last laugh. Pakistan needed just 86 runs for victory in the final session after Agha Salman and Azhar Ali stitched together a 61-run partnership for the fifth wicket. But the tireless Ollie Robinson dismissed Salman with an inswinger that pinned him back in his crease and changed the course of the match.

With light fading, Pakistan couldn’t salvage the match and lost their final five wickets for nine runs. Babar Azam and Co have their task cut out and will be aiming to bounce back in the second Test in Multan.

