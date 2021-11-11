England's Inconsistent Death Bowling Cost Them Place in 2021 T20 World Final, Feels Nasser Hussain

Former cricketer Nasser Hussain has pointed out the reason behind England’s defeat in the semifinal of T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Wednesday. Eoin Morgan and Co lost the crucial match by 5 wickets after leaking too many runs in the business end. Jimmy Neesham, who came out to bat in the 16th over, shift the momentum in the Kiwis’ favour with his quickfire 27-run knock off 11 balls. In the end, Daryl Mithcell finished things for New Zealand after he smashed Chris Woakes for a couple of sixes and a four in the penultimate over.

England were far ahead in game halfway down the second innings with New Zealand having 58/2 on the scoreboard after 10 overs.

Hussain recalled the 2016 T20 WC final, where England suffered defeat to West Indies, and cites similarities between both defeats. The former England skipper highlighted the issue of death bowling in the English camp.

“Just as England’s death bowling cost them in the final of the last T20 World Cup when Ben Stokes went for four sixes, so it did again here on Wednesday night," Hussain wrote in a column for the Daily Mail.

“It is the one aspect of their game this England team have not consistently got right."

England pacers went for plenty in the last five overs as Hussain pointed out that maybe because of Morgan’s plan for their bowlers as they shy away from bowling yorkers.

“I have been saying Jordan’s death bowling has not been quite as good in the last year or so and that is maybe because Eoin Morgan has gone away from the plan of bowling yorkers," he added.

“But it’s not easy and anyone can go for big runs if they are fractionally off. This is not a case of Jordan costing England the World Cup and I hope people don’t interpret it that way.

“Someone has to put their hand up and bowl at the most difficult times when the opposition are coming at you. It just didn’t work out for him on the night," he wrote.

Meanwhile, New Zealand entered their maiden T20 World Cup final, continuing their consistent show in ICC events under Kane Williamson’s leadership who also guide them to inaugural World Test Championship trophy this year.

New Zealand will face the winner of Pakistan vs Australia semifinal in the summit clash on November 14 in Dubai.

