England's Jonny Bairstow Ruled Out of T20 World Cup after 'Freak Accident'

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the rest of the summer and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release on Friday.

Bairstow sustained a lower limb injury in a freak accident whilst playing golf on Friday in Leeds, ECB said in a statement, adding that “he will see a specialist next week to ascertain the full extent of the injury".

“Unfortunately I am going to be unavailable for all games/tours in the immediate future. The reason being is that I have injured my lower leg in a freak accident and it shall need an operation. The injury came when I sipped on the golf course this morning. I am gutted and want to wish everyone for this week at The Oval, all the best firstly the boys that are going to Australia for the T20 World Cup. Absolutely gutted! I will be back."

Ben Duckett has been added to the Test squad for the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval starting next Thursday.

“A further announcement will be made in due course on who will replace Bairstow in England’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad."

Earlier in the day ECB announced England the squad for T20 world Cup with the notable omission of hard-hitting opener Jason Roy.

“He was obviously very disappointed. “Jos [Buttler] was the one who rung him, he wanted to be the one to tell him. Myself and [head coach] Matthew Mott have spoken to him since," Key had said.

“He’s obviously very disappointed and wants to have the chance to go and show that he’s not finished in international cricket - which none of us feel that he is. I still think he’s a fantastic player, it’s just that literally the timing has been awful for him," he added.

England squad for T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

