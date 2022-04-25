'Enjoying Batting and the Responsibility': KL Rahul on His 2nd Consecutive Hundred Against MI in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 36 runs on Sunday, knocking the five-time champions out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. KL Rahul continued his red-hot form in the game, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums as LSG posted 168 for 6 after being invited to bat at the Wankhede Stadium. This was KL Rahul’s fourth century in IPL and he joins David Warner, Shane Watson, and Jos Buttler in the list for most centuries in IPL.

In reply, MI were restricted to 132 for 8. It was another collective failure as they slumped to their eighth successive loss on the trot, the only team in the history of the tournament to achieve the dubious record as they remain at the bottom.

Speaking about his second hundred against MI this season, Rahul said he is enjoying his time in the ongoing season and the responsibility he has on his shoulders.

“Trying to play according to the situation, see what’s expected out of me. Enjoying batting, enjoying the responsibility. Fingers crossed I can keep doing the right things. My first thought was just get bat on the ball, feel good, and get that single. When you’ve played in a venue that’s been good to me previously, but not so much in the last two games, just wanted to get that single first. Lucky that I could score as much as I did. I try and assess the pitch and conditions and see what’s best I could do for the team," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Speaking on the team dynamics, Rahul said the think tank had a clear vision at the auctions that having all-rounders like Jason Holder in the side would make things easier on the field.

“With this team, we do bat deep. Holder is batting at eight. With the depth, you can play a bit more freely. That’s probably the only reason (for his higher strike rate). Teams that can defend well, or bowl well in the powerplay and finish off well in the death overs are teams that have won the tournament. We were very clear going into the auctions – I’m big on having allrounders in the team. Having them in the team makes my life easier with the options," Rahul concluded.

