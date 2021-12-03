Entire Yorkshire Coaching Staff Leave Club After Racism Scandal

Yorkshire’s director of cricket Martyn Moxon and head coach Andrew Gale have left the troubled county side along with the entire coaching staff as the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal rages on.

Moxon had been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness while Gale had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing since November 9.

“We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, director of cricket, and Andrew Gale, first XI coach, have left the club today in addition to all members of the coaching team," a Yorkshire statement said.

“A new director of cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited."

The club said the total number of departures was 16, including six members of the backroom medical team provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic.

“Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust," said new chairman Kamlesh Patel.

“The decisions announced today were difficult to make but are in the best interests of the club. Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive."

