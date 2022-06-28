Eoin Morgan Retirement: Five Moments Which Defined One of the Best Modern-Day Skippers

One of the best modern-day skippers of the world, Eoin Morgan hung up his boots on Tuesday. Although, he had already revealed that he is going to take the big step, especially after he pulled out of the third ODI against Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Born in Dublin, Morgan is an Irishman who had represented his country before moving to neighbouring England where he made a name for himself as a batter and then as a skipper. We take a look at five moments that defined Eoin Morgan as we know him.

Moves to England

Born in Dublin, Eoin Morgan moved to England in 2009. But previously he had represented Ireland in 2007 Cricket World Cup in West Indies where he had a dry run. Batting at 3, he managed to get 91 runs from nine matches which was shocking. Just a year ago, as a youngster, he had accounted for 338 runs and was the second-most highest run scorer for Ireland in 2006 Under-19 World Cup, just behind Cheteshwar Pujara.

Tastes First Win In 2010

Morgan’s decision to switch allegiance paid dividends as he won his first major trophy within a year in West Indies at the 2010 T20 World Cup. England beat Australia in the final and Kevin Pietersen was the man of the tournament. But the 24-year-old caught the eye of selectors as he managed to score 183 runs at an average of 36.6. As a result, he became a mainstay in English middle order and was promoted to the post of captaincy for 2015 World Cup when Alastair Cook announced retirement from white-ball cricket.

The World Cup of Doom

A young Morgan was quite ill-equipped to handle the old, orthodox England side which was stubborn to adapt to the ever-changing white ball cricket. As a result, his first major tournament as captain bombed. England never quite got going as they lost the trophy opener against Australia and were later knocked out by Bangladesh which paved the way for a complete restructuring. However, he was retained as skipper.

Morgan Mocks Afghanistan With Explosive Batting

Morgan found himself in the thick of the action as England faced a home World Cup four years later. Although he begun the tournament with a fifty, it was the game against Afghanistan that he really stood up tall. Looking to get some runs, Morgan unleashed a tsunami of sixes, scoring superb 148 from just 71 deliveries.

His knock included 17 sixes - the most by any player in an ODI innings - while his century came from just 57 balls, the fastest by an England batter in a World Cup match.

Wins World Cup

Four years later, life come to a full circle for this Irish-born cricketer as he went onto win the World Cup in a close contest with New Zealand which saw a super over. It was a contest like no other. Although, he again failed with the bat, he played a key role in keeping the team calm as England pulled the match into the eliminator, only to win it. Morgan, who had come to England, eyeing a bright future had finally realized his dream. Eventually, he got emotional.

“This has been a four-year journey, we’ve developed a lot over those years, particularly the last two," he said after the nail-biting triumph.

