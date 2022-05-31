ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s County Championship 2022 match between Essex and Hampshire: Hampshire will hope to get off the mark in the County Championship 2022 when they will fight a battle with Essex on Tuesday at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

Essex have looked in a good shape in the league so far. They won their first game against Kent by four wickets. The team couldn’t continue its domination. They suffered a brutal loss against Somerset by six wickets in their second match. Essex batters need to be more aggressive and consistent with the bat to win some games.

Hampshire, on the other hand, are yet to open their account in the T20 Championship. They lost their opening match to Middlesex while their second defeat came against Somerset. In both the games, the team was let down by the batters as they scored only 153 and 123 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Hampshire, here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs HAM Telecast

Essex vs Hampshire game will not be telecast in India.

ESS vs HAM Live Streaming

The County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

ESS vs HAM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the County Ground in Chelmsford at 11:30 PM IST on May 31, Thursday.

ESS vs HAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - James Vince

Vice-Captain - Nick Browne

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs HAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adam Wheater, Ben McDermott

Batters: Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, James Vince, Ross Whiteley

All-rounders: James Fuller, Matt Critchley

Bowlers: Simon Harmer, Brad Wheal, Sam Cook

ESS vs HAM Probable XIs:

Essex: Dan Lawrence, Shane Snater, Mark Steketee, Adam Rossington, Adam Wheater(wk), Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Sam Cook, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Tom Westley

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Ben McDermott (wk), Aneurin Donald, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, James Fuller, Mason Crane, Brad Wheal, Liam Dawson, Ross Whiteley

