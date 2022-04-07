ESS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Test County Championship 2022 match between Essex and Kent: Essex lock horns with Kent in first round of fixtures of the English County Championship 2022 at the County Ground, Chelmsford on Thursday. This game is scheduled to commence at 03:30 PM IST.

Essex finished fourth in Group 1 in the last edition of the English premier domestic tournament. As a result, they were pushed to Division 2, where the team managed to win three of their four games, finishing at the top of the Division.

Kent, on the other hand, finished fifth in Group 3, which saw them getting placed in Division 3. Kent won all four games and they too finished at the top of the Division 3 points table.

Both sides will look forward to starting their 2022 campaign on a positive note. And ahead of their season opener game, fans can check the ESS vs KET Dream11s and Predicted XIs here:

ESS vs KET Telecast

Essex vs Kent game will not be telecast in India

ESS vs KET Live Streaming

The English Test County Championship 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

ESS vs KET Match Details

The match will be played at the County Ground, in Chelmsford at 03:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 7.

ESS vs KET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Joe Denly

Vice-Captain: Zak Crawley

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs KET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Adam Wheater

Batters: Alastair Cook, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Jack Leaning, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Dan Lawrence, Joe Denly, Darren Stevens

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Jamie Porter, Samuel Cook

ESS vs KET Probable XIs:

Essex: Adam Wheater, Alastair Cook, Nick Browne, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Tom Westley, Matt Critchley, Jamie Porter, Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Samuel Cook

Kent: Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell Drummond, Alex Blake, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Darren Stevens, Joe Denly, Jackson Bird, Matthew Quinn, Matt Milnes

