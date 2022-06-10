ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction For English T20 Blast 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs Essex vs Middlesex, June 10, County Ground, Chelmsford, 11:30 PM IST

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 BLAST match 71 between Essex vs Middlesex: Seventh-placed Middlesex will be hoping to end their four-match winless run as they are set to take on fourth-placed Essex in the English T20 BLAST today. The match between Essex and Middlesex will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford, England.

Middlesex come into the fixture after conceding a 20-run defeat against Surrey in their last encounter.

Essex, on the other hand, also had to endure a 32-run defeat against Hampshire in their last match. Both Middlesex and Essex are placed in South Group of the tournament.

With 13 points from seven matches, Surrey currently find themselves at the top spot in the group. In the North Group, Lancashire currently occupy the top spot with 13 points from seven matches.

Ahead of the match between Essex and Middlesex; here is everything you need to know:

ESS vs MID Telecast

The ESS vs MID match will not be telecast in India.

ESS vs MID Live Streaming

The match between Essex vs Middlesex will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ESS vs MID Match Details

The ESS vs MID match will be played County Ground in Chelmsford, England on Friday, June 10, at 11:30 pm IST.

ESS vs MID Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matt Critchley

Vice-Captain: Martin Andersson

Suggested Playing XI for ESS vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: John Simpson

Batters: Tom Westley, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden

All-rounders: Simon Harmer, Matt Critchley, Chris Green, Martin Andersson

Bowlers: Toby Roland-Jones, Jason Behrendorff, Sam Cook

ESS vs MID Possible XIs

Essex Predicted Line-up: Adam Rossington (wicketkeeper), Feroze Khushi, Michael Pepper, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Simon Harmer (captain), Aron Nijjar, Shane Snater, Ben Allison, Sam Cook

Middlesex Predicted Line-up: Stephen Eskinazi (captain), Max Holden, Eoin Morgan, Joe Cracknell, John Simpson (wicketkeeper), Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Chris Green, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Jason Behrendorff

