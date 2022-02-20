'Even Dravid Suggested I Think About Taking Retirement': Furious Wriddhiman Saha Alleges After Test Snub

After getting axed from the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home, veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has made serious allegations on the team’s think tank. The 37-year-old alleged that the team management, led by head coach Rahul Dravid, had asked him to think about retirement, stating that he won’t be considered for selection henceforth.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Saha had pulled out of the Ranji Trophy 2022 as he was conveyed by the selectors about being out of the selection race. On Saturday, he spoke to media personnel and revealed his conversation with Dravid.

“The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup," an explosive Wriddhiman told media persons on Saturday.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement," he spilled the beans on classified conversations with the head coach.

Wriddhiman also hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he shouldn’t worry about his place in the team.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over WhatsApp.

“He even mentioned that I should not worry about anything so long as he is at the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president really boosted my confidence. But I failed to understand why everything changed so fast," he added.

On Saturday, the board announced a 16-member squad for the Sri Lanka Tests in which KS Bharat was named as the 2nd-choice wicketkeeper after Rishabh Pant. Besides Wriddhiman, veteran batters Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and fast-bowler Ishant Sharma were also snubbed.

With Inputs from PTI

