'Even Hardik Won't be Able to Answer That': Former India Cricketer on Whether Pandya Can Bowl 10 Overs in an ODI

Hardik Panyda undergoing a major back surgery in 2019 has has a major impact on his bowling. The back had been a source of constant trouble for the India allrounder which forced him to fly to UK to take the corrective measure.

However, since fully recovering from the procedure, Pandya hasn’t been able to bowl regularly across formats. Rarely he completes his quota of four overs in T20s and a major fallout was him losing his place in India’s Test team.

Pandya added a much-needed balance to India’s playing XI thanks to his all-round abilities. And it reflects whenever the 28-year-old has been able to bowl in any format.

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra worked closely with Pandya at Gujarat Titans during IPL 2022. When asked during a media interaction if it’s possible for the star performer to bowl 10 overs in an ODI, Nehra replied, “Even Hardik won’t be able to answer that since you can plan but things don’t always fall into place. But so far so good."

Nehra though feels that his bowling aside, Pandya can walk into any team purely as a batter and his bowling should be counted as a bonus.

“Hardik can be in any white ball team solely as a batter. On top of that, if he bowls it will be a bonus. But you can’t keep him as your fifth bowler in T20 or 50 overs. He can only be your sixth bowler," Nehra was quoted as saying by Telegraph India.

He added, “But looking at his fitness, you have build it up slowly. He will not be going to the West Indies for ODIs which is good in a way. When you are an out-and-out fast bowler you don’t have a choice. You have to bowl, you have to be fit… But it’s not the case with Hardik. He has been doing well during the last 2-3 months."

Nehra also advised India to now look at Pandya as their fifth bowler. “He can bowl 10 overs also in 50-over cricket. But even if he gives 5-6 overs, it’s a huge bonus. Yesterday (Tuesday, 1st ODI) you had four bowlers besides Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik. You are only going to struggle when you look at Hardik as your fifth bowler," Nehra said.

