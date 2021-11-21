Even My Father M Karunanidhi Was a Fan of MS Dhoni: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) celebrated their recent IPL title with a grand celebration on Saturday. The event saw some big names from the world of business and politics. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin was also there and he couldn’t help himself but admit that he came there as a fan of MS Dhoni and not as the head of state. He also revealed that his father and former CM M Karunanidhi was also a huge fan of Dhoni. He died in 2018.

“Although N Srinivasan called me as the Chief Minister, I came as a fan of Dhoni and even my father Karunanidhi was a fan of Dhoni. His state is Jharkhand but he is now like a loveable boy of Tamil Nadu. He is always cool and knows how to deal with difficult times," said MK Stalin in an event as quoted by NDTV.

“He is a great captain and good at leading the team. I hereby congratulate him and the entire franchise of CSK on winning this year’s IPL. We really wish to see Dhoni playing for CSK for many more seasons," he added.

Dhoni and his side beat Kolkata Knight Riders in this year’s IPL Final in Dubai last month. This was Dhoni’s fourth title with Chennai Super Kings—which is one of the most popular IPL teams. The team is owned by India Cements which is headed by N Srinivasan who is also the former President of BCCI. He shared a warm relationship with captain cool.

On Saturday, Dhoni also addressed the event in Chennai which was organised to commemorate CSK’s IPL title victory this year. Speaking at the event, the captain of the ‘Yellow Army’ said that he has always ‘planned his cricket’ and added that he wishes to end his T20 career in the Chennai itself. “I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in next five years’ time, we don’t really know," Dhoni said.

