'Every Moment with You is a Moment to Cherish': Shikhar Dhawan's Day Out With Son Zoravar - WATCH

Shikhar Dhawan has shared a fun-filled video of him and his son, Zoravar. The father-son duo had a memorable day out as they exploited a gaming zone, trying their hands at almost all games.

The video, shared by the cricketer, had small snippets of Zoravar taking a shot at bowling pins, both Dhawan and Zoravar taking a shot at skating, and more. The father and son were also seen having chit-chats in between. The adorable video defines only love. “Zora my whole world. Every moment with you is a moment to cherish. Love you, my son," Dhawan captioned the post.

Take a look:

Zoravar is Dhawan’s son from his marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee. The couple parted ways in September 2021. Following their divorce, Zoravar stays with his mother in Australia. The cricketer, who is busy with his cricket tours, carves out time and escapes to meet and spend some quality time with his son.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is enjoying his time away from the cricket field. The cricketer, who was last seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, did not find a place in the India squad for the recently-concluded South Africa series. He did not even feature in the India T20I squad that will take on Ireland later this month.

Even though Dhawan has been consistently impressing in the IPL and has even upped his strike-rate in the last few years, the batter has failed to find takers in the Indian team. He has seen the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad move above him to grab the spot of openers, with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul still the first choice pair.

Recently, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar stated that curtains have been drawn on Dhawan’s T20I ambitions. “No. I don’t see his name popping up. If it had to pop up, it would have been in this squad. A lot of guys have gone to England and he could have been in this squad. If he is not in this squad, I don’t see him ending in the mix (for T20 World Cup)," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

