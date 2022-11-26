Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad feels that the Indian skipper should not have taken the rest during the South Africa series earlier in June which took place right after the Indian Premier League. Several senior Indian players including Rohit, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah were rested for the five-match series which eventually ended in a 2-2 draw.

Rohit has been facing a lot of scrutiny after India’s heavy 10-wicket defeat to England in the semifinal of 2022 T20 World Cup. India failed to embrace the fearless batting approach in the T20 WC as the openers struggled to get going in the powerplay which put them in a tricky position throughout the tournament.

The 35-year-old made some debatable choices during the tournament regarding the team selections and the bowling changes. India preferred Dinesh Karthik over Rishabh Pant in the initial matches while the team’s second highest-wicket taker in T20Is – Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t even get a chance to play one match in the tournament.

Dinesh Lad suggested that Rohit should be with the team every time as he is responsible as captain and India missed it during the tune-up to the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Actually I felt it wasn’t needed. If you are preparing for the T20 World Cup then Rohit’s presence with the team is a must. Because you are thinking about the World Cup in that particular period. So every time he should be with the team because he is responsible (as a captain)," Lad told Sportskeeda.

He further said that blaming only Rohit for the T20 World Cup debacle is not fair as there were several factors about their below-par show.

“Now everybody is blaming Rohit Sharma only, not blaming all players…… Rohit didn’t perform well and didn’t do captaincy as well as that. Everybody is blaming him, which is not good," he added.

The swashbuckling opener also had an underwhelming tournament with the bat as he scored just 116 runs in 5 matches as he failed to give India solid starts except for the Netherlands clash where he scored a half-century.

After the T20 WC, Rohit was rested for the ongoing New Zealand tour and he will return to the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour where the Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and two Tests.

