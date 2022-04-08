'Every Time You See Him Bat, You Get Impressed': Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha Heap Praise on LSG Youngster

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha have lavished praise on young batter Ayush Badoni for his quick and impressive knock against Delhi Capitals in the IPL match on Thursday.

Badoni finished the last-over thriller against Delhi Capitals with a six as Lucknow Super Giants clinched another win in the IPL.

Irfan Pathan said every time Badoni comes in to bat, he impresses everyone with his skills.

“Every time you see Ayush Badoni bat, you get impressed," Pathan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha praised Badoni for maintaining his “calm" during the crunch situation of the match.

“#AyushBadoni has a very calm head! #LSGvsDC," Ojha said on the KOO app.

Chasing 150, Lucknow Super Giants had an amazing start as the openers, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock stitched a brilliant partnership of 70 runs in the first half of the innings.

However, a flurry of wickets helped Delhi make a comeback in the game. De Kock kept batting calmly before Badoni came and whacked one four and a six to help Lucknow seal the match.

Lucknow have won three matches out of four and are now placed in second spot on the IPL points table. Lucknow Super Giants will now face Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

