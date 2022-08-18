Everybody Thought Rohit Sharma is Going to Answer All Those Questions After Sachin Tendulkar's Retirement: Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik said that everybody expected Rohit Sharma to fill in the big shoes of Sachin Tendulkar in Test cricket but things didn’t turn out well after a bright start to his career. Interestingly, Rohit made his Test debut in the last series of Tendulkar’s glorious career against West Indies in 2013. The swashbuckling batter slammed big centuries in his first two Tests to announce his arrival at the red-ball cricket but suddenly his magic faded with inconsistent performances.

Rohit was dropped from India’s Test squad in 2018 for the England tour as Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane became India’s pillars in the middle-order.

Karthik talked about Rohit’s journey in Test cricket and said that there were a lot of curve balls thrown at him.

“I don’t think there have been many who’ve had a start as successful as Rohit in Test cricket from an Indian point of view. In his first two matches, he got hundreds… and then everybody thought this is it - he is the big deal and the fact that Sachin is retiring from Test cricket, he is the one who is going to answer all those questions for us. But life and sport as it turns out is never exactly what you think it is and there were a lot of curve balls thrown at Rohit over the period of time," Karthik said in the docu-series Summer Stalemate on Cricbuzz.

However, Rohit returned to the Test set-up after a glorious form in 2019 ODI World Cup as then head coach Ravi Shastri and former skipper Virat Kohli decided to use him as an opener in red-ball cricket too. The swashbuckling scored big centuries at home on his comeback in Test cricket against South Africa. He also had a memorable tour to England in 2021 where he smashed his maiden Test century on overseas soil.

The swashbuckling opener took over the captaincy charge from Kohli after he decided to relinquish the post earlier this year.

“He has found answers to some and he has not found answers to some. Rohit always believed that he had something to contribute to Test cricket. In the conversations that I have had, he always felt that maybe certain things didn’t go his way. Sometimes he played a reckless shot or two but he believed that he will come back. Interestingly, he didn’t come back at the speed that he would and he resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now," added Karthik.

