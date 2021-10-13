Everybody Wants to Finish on a High: Sunil Gavaskar Compares Virat Kohli to Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar

With Royal Challengers Bangalore’s four-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 Eliminator at Sharjah, Virat Kohli’s stint as RCB captain came to an end on Monday.

Kohli’s attempt to win the IPL title as RCB captain came to an end as he had already announced his decision to hand over the reins of the franchise at the end of RCB’s campaign in the 14th season of IPL.

“Not the result we wanted but I am so proud of the character shown by the boys throughout the tournament. A disappointing end but we can hold our heads high. Thank you to all the fans, management & the support staff for your constant support," Kohli tweeted after the match.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Kohli, saying the 32-year-old has left a huge legacy for Royal Challengers Bangalore which very few could match in the upcoming years.

“He has given RCB that kind of profile, that brand recognition that very (few) cricketers have given to their franchise," Gavaskar told ‘Star Sports’.

Gavaskar also compared Kohli’s last match as RCB captain to Donald Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar’s farewells.

“Everybody wants to finish on a high. But these things never always happen according to your or fans’ wishes. Look at what happened to Sir Don Bradman. Just four runs were needed in his last innings and he gets out for a zero.

