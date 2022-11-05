'Everyone Should Get Equal Support': India Legend Backs Struggling Dinesh Karthik

Rohit Sharma and Co are at the top of the points table in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup 2022 and are the favourites to qualify for the semifinals. Team India have been impressive so far in the tournament and have won three matches so far in the Super 12 stage. Although they have covered all their bases, skipper Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid will be concerned by the form of Dinesh Karthik.

The veteran wicket-keeper batter hasn’t been among runs in this World Cup.

However, former spin legend Harbhajan Singh isn’t concerned about the lack of runs from the bat of Karthik. There have been calls for including Rishabh Pant in place of the senior cricketer.

While speaking on a YouTube channel, Harbhajan opined that Karthik was a designated finisher in the team and that Pant cannot play that role.

“Dinesh Karthik jab injured hue, tab maine kaha tha Pant ko laaiye. Agar fit hain, toh aap Karthik ko khilaaiye. Aap unko lekar isliye gaye the kyunki vo finisher hai, aur aap Pant ko udhar ballebaazi nahi karaoge jidhar Karthik karte hain (When Karthik was injured, I said that we should bring back Pant. But if he is fit, Karthik should play because you selected him as a finisher. You cannot play Pant in that role)," Harbhajan Singh was quoted as saying on Sports Tak.

Harbhajan also alluded to the fact that some other senior players were also out of form and that the role of a finisher is very difficult.

“Bande (Karthik) ne badi mehnat ki hai, run bhi banaake aaya hai. Just teen maukon ke baad ye mat sochiye ki vo flop ho gaya hai. Mauka baraabar ka hona chahiye, agar upar waalo ko backing mil rahi hai toh neeche waalo ko bhi milni chahiye (He has worked hard, he has scored heavily and earned his place on merit. You can’t say he has flopped after three chances. Everyone should get equal opportunities. If top-order players are getting backed by the team management, lower-order batters should also be backed)."

It is worth mentioning that Karthik was unlucky in the match against Bangladesh as he was involved in a mix-up with Virat Kohli and was run out.

India will next take on Zimbabwe in their last match of the Super 12 stage on Sunday. It remains to be seen if the Indian team management will continue to back the under fire Karthik.

